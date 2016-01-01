See All Oncologists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Melanie Ongchin, MD

Surgical Oncology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Melanie Ongchin, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian, Upmc Wellsboro and Upmc Williamsport.

Dr. Ongchin works at Valley Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Center in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer and Liver Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Luckow Pavilion
    1 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 634-5547
    5150 Centre Ave Ste 415, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 623-4861

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • Upmc Wellsboro
  • Upmc Williamsport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peritoneal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Colorectal Cancer

Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer
Chordoma
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    About Dr. Melanie Ongchin, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1992961510
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie Ongchin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ongchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ongchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ongchin has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer and Liver Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ongchin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ongchin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ongchin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ongchin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ongchin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

