Overview

Dr. Melanie Ongchin, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian, Upmc Wellsboro and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Ongchin works at Valley Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Center in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer and Liver Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.