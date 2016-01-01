Dr. Melanie Ongchin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ongchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Ongchin, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Ongchin, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian, Upmc Wellsboro and Upmc Williamsport.
Dr. Ongchin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Luckow Pavilion1 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 634-5547
- 2 5150 Centre Ave Ste 415, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-4861
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Upmc Wellsboro
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ongchin?
About Dr. Melanie Ongchin, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English, Chinese
- 1992961510
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ongchin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ongchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ongchin works at
Dr. Ongchin has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer and Liver Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ongchin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ongchin speaks Chinese.
Dr. Ongchin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ongchin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ongchin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ongchin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.