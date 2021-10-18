Dr. Melanie Ochalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Ochalski, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Ochalski, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Dr. Ochalski works at
Locations
-
1
WellSpan Midlife Health & Wellness35 Monument Rd Ste 204, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 851-3347Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
WellSpan Midlife Health & Wellness40 V Twin Dr Ste 204, Gettysburg, PA 17325 Directions (717) 851-3347
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ochalski?
Dr. Ochalski is fantastic! She is always there for you through out the journey and explains everything in detail and says call any time if you have a question. She is totally in it with you and there for you. I would recommend Dr. O to anyone out there. She got us a healthy boy who is now 6!
About Dr. Melanie Ochalski, MD
- Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1295939148
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Pittsburgh
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- College of Saint Elizabeth
- Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ochalski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ochalski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ochalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ochalski works at
Dr. Ochalski has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ochalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochalski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochalski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.