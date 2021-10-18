Overview

Dr. Melanie Ochalski, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.



Dr. Ochalski works at WellSpan Urogynecology & Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery in York, PA with other offices in Gettysburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.