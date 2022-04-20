Dr. Melanie Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Novak, MD
Dr. Melanie Novak, MD is a Registered Nurse in West Branch, MI. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Jagannathan Neurosurgical Institute2333 Progress St, West Branch, MI 48661 Directions (989) 261-1622Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
Kind, Considerate, always listening, and helpful.
About Dr. Melanie Novak, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1083670632
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Novak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.
