Overview

Dr. Melanie Mintzer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Mintzer works at Generations Family Practice in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.