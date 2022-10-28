See All Ophthalmologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Melanie McCarty, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melanie McCarty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. McCarty works at Eye Associates Of Tucson in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Associates
    6130 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 245, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 888-6600
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Eye Associates of Tucson
    5240 E Knight Dr Ste 104, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 888-6600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Eyelid Spasm
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Eyelid Spasm
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Blind Hypotensive Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Stye
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 28, 2022
    After 50 years of wearing contact lenses, had surgery today to remove excess skin and repair muscle. Dr. McCarty and the staff at her office and Catalina Surgery Center were wonderful.
    — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Melanie McCarty, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578649935
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie McCarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCarty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCarty works at Eye Associates Of Tucson in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. McCarty’s profile.

    Dr. McCarty has seen patients for Eyelid Spasm and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

