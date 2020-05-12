Dr. Melanie Marin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Marin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melanie Marin, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Melanie Marin MD635 Madison Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10022 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Marin is simply OUTSTANDING! I've had two surgeries with her over the past 20 years and rely on her for my annual "upkeep" as well. I originally went to her because of the complexity of my case (she was strongly recommended by other doctors), and not only is she an exceptional physician but she is genuinely caring and attentive. If I could give her six stars, I would!
- Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1861498834
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Marin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marin accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Marin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Marin speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.