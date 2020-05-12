See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Melanie Marin, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melanie Marin, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Marin works at New York Physicians in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melanie Marin MD
    635 Madison Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cervix Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Ovary Conditions Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 12, 2020
    Dr. Marin is simply OUTSTANDING! I've had two surgeries with her over the past 20 years and rely on her for my annual "upkeep" as well. I originally went to her because of the complexity of my case (she was strongly recommended by other doctors), and not only is she an exceptional physician but she is genuinely caring and attentive. If I could give her six stars, I would!
    — May 12, 2020
    About Dr. Melanie Marin, MD

    • Gynecology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1861498834
    Education & Certifications

    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.