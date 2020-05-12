Overview

Dr. Melanie Marin, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Marin works at New York Physicians in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.