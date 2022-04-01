Dr. Manaku accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melanie Manaku, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melanie Manaku, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Manaku works at
Anthony Somkin MD2500 Milvia St, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 204-5600
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Manaku?
Dr. Manaku has been our primary care provider for years. She is a patient and empathetic listener because she cares about you as a patient but also as a citizen and community member. She is pragmatic and communicates in an uncomplicated and straightforward style. If you appreciate going into technical details, she will take you there. If you don't, she will give you the most important facts and explain them meticulously. Would definitely recommend!
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1477972917
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Manaku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manaku works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Manaku. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manaku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manaku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manaku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.