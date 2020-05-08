Overview

Dr. Melanie Magpantay, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Magpantay works at Oak Forest Medical Ctr in Rosedale, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.