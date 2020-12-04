Dr. Melanie Lobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Lobel, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Lobel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Locations
Lexington Medical Specialists - Lexington Medical Office Building110 E Medical Ln Ste 140, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7460
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Label was one of my doctors in Lexington Medical Center. I would highly recommend her. She is patient, thoughtful, kind, informative and non-judgemental. If I didn't already have another excellent doctor I would want to see her again if she took private patients. She is empathetic and is a perfect fit for her job. If you are lucky enough to see her at LMC you will be very pleased with her professionalism but also her caring humanity.
About Dr. Melanie Lobel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1013033273
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lobel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lobel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobel.
