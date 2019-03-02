Dr. Leight has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanie Leight, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Leight, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Leight works at
Locations
Msmg Abingdon Obgyn16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 200, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 628-4335
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Melanie Leight saved my childs life when he was born. She is the best obgyn in the nation and we're lucky to have her in our community. My son is 4 now and doing great now. The delivery process was difficult for him and JMH said he had Cystic Fibrosis but after prayer and a trip to Knoxville for special testing he tested negative for CF. My precious child would have died at the hospital if it wasn't for Dr. Leight's strength, determination and her skilled team at JMH. Big thanks!!
About Dr. Melanie Leight, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1053307546
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leight has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Leight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.