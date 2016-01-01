Dr. Melanie Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Nora M.y. Chan. O.d. Inc.377 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825 Directions (808) 396-6675
- 2 840 Iwilei Rd, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 768-2619
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melanie Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1104910686
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
