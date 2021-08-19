Dr. Melanie Ladine, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Melanie Ladine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Locations
Ladine Podiatry PC8433 Harcourt Rd Ste 210, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 876-7361
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently saw Dr. Ladine for a nagging foot issue. I was able to get an appointment within 2 days. The doctor and her staff were wonderful. Best of all my plantar fasciitis is gone! Great job.
About Dr. Melanie Ladine, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1417953001
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladine accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladine has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.