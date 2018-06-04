Dr. Korn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanie Korn, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Korn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Melanie B Korn MD FACFE5150 Tamiami Trl N Ste 302, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 354-4311
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Korn's intuitive understanding of the human condition is truly impressive. Despite her brilliance and outstanding academic credentials, she clearly "gets" people, in all their varieties and complexities, so that psychological problems are handled delicately with both compassion and insight, leading to genuine improvement in the condition requiruing treatment.
About Dr. Melanie Korn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1306052808
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Korn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korn.
