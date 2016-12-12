Dr. Melanie Klawiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klawiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Klawiter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melanie Klawiter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.
Dr. Klawiter works at
Locations
Kalispell Medical Center Nrlgy200 Commons Way Ste C, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5095
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Melanie is absolutely one of the best doctors I have ever had! Her staff are also amazing!
About Dr. Melanie Klawiter, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1164630547
Education & Certifications
- University of South Dakota
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klawiter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klawiter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klawiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
