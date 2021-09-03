Overview

Dr. Melanie Kinchen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Alliance, Texas Health Heb and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Kinchen works at 360 Back & Spine Center in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.