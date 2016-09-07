Overview

Dr. Melanie Kelly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Maluhia Hospital Emergency Med in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.