Dr. Melanie Kates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Helena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kates works at St. Helena Lifestyle Medicine Institute in Saint Helena, CA with other offices in Santa Rosa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.