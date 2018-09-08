See All Dermatologists in Pompano Beach, FL
Dr. Melanie Hecker, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melanie Hecker, MD is a Dermatologist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Hecker works at Hecker Dermatology Group in Pompano Beach, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hecker Dermatology Group
    3500 Ne 5th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 (954) 783-2323
  2. 2
    Hecker Dermatology Group, PA
    7401 N University Dr Ste 203, Tamarac, FL 33321 (772) 600-7688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health North
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne
Varicose Eczema
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Benign Tumor
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Mole
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Diseases
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Scabies
Shingles
Skin Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Sep 08, 2018
    I got my appointment mixed up and arrived 10 days early but the office staff work a miracle and got me in so I didn’t have to come back. The doctor and staff were caring and informative. I felt like a VIP rather then just an appointment.
    Judi Casey in Margate, FL — Sep 08, 2018
    About Dr. Melanie Hecker, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639288632
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, Dermatology
    Internship
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    Undergraduate School
    • NYU
