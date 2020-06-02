Dr. Melanie Haynes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Haynes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Skin Wellness Center P A9005 Belcher Rd N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782 Directions (727) 545-3376
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been going to Dr. Haynes for almost 20 years. She is attentive and listens to my questions and takes the time I need to explain what she finds. If I don't understand the medical lingo, she will tell me in layman's terms.
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1770637373
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Haynes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haynes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.