Dr. Melanie Harris, MD

Pediatrics
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Melanie Harris, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Harris works at Franciscan Physician Network Winfield, Crown Point, IN in Crown Point, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Chicago Heart and Vascular Consultants, Ltd
    11161 Randolph St, Crown Point, IN 46307 (219) 662-9424

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
Lactose Intolerance
Lipid Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Tonsillitis
Viral Infection
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 19, 2019
    I absolutely love Dr Melanie Harris. I have taken my 3 girls to her recently and she is kind, professional, thorough and fast to find a solution to a problem. She is the sweetest Dr. and I am so grateful to have found her! She is extremely educated on topics that concern you, and even found simple answers that we had been searching for for several years. I can’t say enough good about her.
    About Dr. Melanie Harris, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1063565760
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harris works at Franciscan Physician Network Winfield, Crown Point, IN in Crown Point, IN. View the full address on Dr. Harris’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

