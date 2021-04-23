See All Dermatopathologists in Crown Point, IN
Dr. Melanie Griem, MD

Dermatopathology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melanie Griem, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Griem works at Illinois Dermatology Institute in Crown Point, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Illinois Dermatology Institute
    11061 Broadway Ste B, Crown Point, IN 46307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 232-9290

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 23, 2021
    This was my first visit with Dr. Melanie Griem and I can’t say enough nice things about her! She was very personable and informative and honest. She never made me feel rushed and seriously was so nice! Now front desk, wasn’t that pleasant. Overall though it was a great experience.
    Ashley Kantor — Apr 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Melanie Griem, MD
    About Dr. Melanie Griem, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
