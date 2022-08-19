Dr. Melanie Goldfarb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Goldfarb, MD
Dr. Melanie Goldfarb, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess / Harvard Medical School
Santa Monica Emergency Medicine Specialists2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-8751Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
John Wayne Cancer Institute Clinical Laboratory2200 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-8751
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
LOVE LOVE LOVE HER! very competent and extremely friendly. All questions were answered before and after surgery. She truly cares for her patients.
- Endocrine Surgery
- English
- 1306092564
- Beth Israel Deaconess / Harvard Medical School
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Dr. Goldfarb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldfarb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfarb.
