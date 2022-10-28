Overview

Dr. Melanie Glenn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. Glenn works at Optum Kansas in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Wichita, KS and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Horn Disease and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

