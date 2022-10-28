Dr. Melanie Glenn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glenn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Glenn, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Glenn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.
Locations
Landon Center on Aging3599 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Head's Village Shoe Store4723 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218 Directions (316) 670-3800Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pm
Indian Creek10777 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen her a few times using the "intele-health" service offered at my doctor office since KC is 8.5 hr drive for me, I am lucky to use this service. She has been totally amazing, thorough, worked with my local clinic to get meds authorized, testing done, and also tried to find other doctors to help me. She is truly a gem!!
About Dr. Melanie Glenn, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1952574907
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glenn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glenn has seen patients for Anterior Horn Disease and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glenn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Glenn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glenn.
