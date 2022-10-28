See All Neurologists in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Melanie Glenn, MD

Neurology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melanie Glenn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.

Dr. Glenn works at Optum Kansas in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Wichita, KS and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Horn Disease and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Landon Center on Aging
    3599 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Head's Village Shoe Store
    4723 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 670-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Indian Creek
    10777 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wilson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Emotional Disability Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Fall Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Glenn?

    Oct 28, 2022
    I have seen her a few times using the "intele-health" service offered at my doctor office since KC is 8.5 hr drive for me, I am lucky to use this service. She has been totally amazing, thorough, worked with my local clinic to get meds authorized, testing done, and also tried to find other doctors to help me. She is truly a gem!!
    Tiffani V. — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Melanie Glenn, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952574907
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie Glenn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glenn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glenn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glenn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glenn has seen patients for Anterior Horn Disease and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glenn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Glenn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glenn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glenn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glenn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

