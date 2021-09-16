Dr. Melanie Friedlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Friedlander, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Association South Bay Surgeons23451 Madison St Ste 340, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-6864Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Great!!! Excellent!!! Awesome!!! What more can I say
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Friedlander has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedlander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
