Dr. Melanie Frederick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Frederick works at Family Practice South in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.