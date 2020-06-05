Overview

Dr. Melanie Eubanks, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Eubanks works at Family Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Carolinas in Gastonia, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.