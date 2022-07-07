See All Ophthalmologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Melanie Erb, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melanie Erb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Erb works at Melanie Ho Erb, M.D. - A Surgeon's Hands, A Woman's Touch - Laser Cosmetic and Oculo-Facial Plastic Surgery in Irvine, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 1007, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 727-0102
    Torrance Eyesthetica
    3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 401, Torrance, CA 90505
    (213) 234-1000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vollure  Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Wrinkly Skin Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 07, 2022
    Very good doctor and took the time to answer any questions I had about my eyelid blepharoplasty surgery. Great results--thank you!
    — Jul 07, 2022
    About Dr. Melanie Erb, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1366458200
    Education & Certifications

    • Eyesthetica
    • University Ca Irvine Med Center
    • University Ca Irvine Med Ctr
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie Erb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Erb has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Erb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

