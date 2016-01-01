Overview

Dr. Melanie Dixon, MD is a Dermatologist in Mankato, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.



Dr. Dixon works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

