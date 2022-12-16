See All Dermatologists in Wexford, PA
Dr. Melanie Costa, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (193)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melanie Costa, MD is a Dermatologist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Costa works at Forefront Dermatology - Wexford in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Forefront Dermatology - Wexford
    1000 Stonewood Dr Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 485-9085
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Forefront Dermatology - Bloomfield
    4727 Friendship Ave Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 746-8942
    Forefront Dermatology - Shadyside
    5750 Centre Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 746-8943

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hives
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lyme Disease
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 193 ratings
    Patient Ratings (193)
    5 Star
    (167)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Professional and specific to my condition I found Dr Costa very good
    — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Melanie Costa, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1801976733
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie Costa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Costa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Costa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Costa has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    193 patients have reviewed Dr. Costa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

