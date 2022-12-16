Overview

Dr. Melanie Costa, MD is a Dermatologist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Costa works at Forefront Dermatology - Wexford in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.