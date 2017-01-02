Dr. Melanie Bravo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bravo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Bravo, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Bravo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Bravo works at
Locations
-
1
Melanie A Bravo, M.d.1650 E 91ST St, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 209-1006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bravo?
Everything about Dr. Bravo is excellent....!!!! One problem I have when I go there is the female receptionist she can be very rude, all the other staff members are polite and friendly.
About Dr. Melanie Bravo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588790018
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bravo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bravo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bravo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bravo works at
Dr. Bravo speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bravo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bravo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bravo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bravo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.