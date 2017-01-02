See All Pediatricians in Brooklyn, NY
Pediatrics
Dr. Melanie Bravo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Bravo works at MELANIE A BRAVO, M.D. in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Melanie A Bravo, M.d.
    1650 E 91St St, Brooklyn, NY 11236 (718) 209-1006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hearing Screening
Sickle Cell Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Jan 02, 2017
    Everything about Dr. Bravo is excellent....!!!! One problem I have when I go there is the female receptionist she can be very rude, all the other staff members are polite and friendly.
    About Dr. Melanie Bravo, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588790018
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    • Pediatrics
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.