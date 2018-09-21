See All Pediatricians in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Melanie Blumenthal, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Melanie Blumenthal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Blumenthal works at ABC Pediatrics in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ABC Pediatrics Medical Center
    3772 Katella Ave Ste 101, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 594-8853
    Miller Childrens Hospital
    2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Difficulty With Walking
Ear Ache
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Warts
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Based on 4 ratings
    Sep 21, 2018
    Both Dr Melanie and her husband Dr. Rick are exceptional Pediatricians who go above and beyond to care for our children. My daughter, is now 19 and missed her doctor. Thank God they are still caring for my 14 year old son. The entire team is amazing! I am so glad I came in pregnant about 20 yrs ago and met the God sent best Pediatricians around.
    Curiel — Sep 21, 2018
    • Pediatrics
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700990710
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
