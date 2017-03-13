Overview

Dr. Melanie Bergman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School Medicine



Dr. Bergman works at Yale Maternal Fetal Medicine in New Haven, CT with other offices in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.