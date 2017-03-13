Dr. Melanie Bergman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Bergman, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Bergman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School Medicine
Dr. Bergman works at
Locations
1
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (330) 865-9028Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Cancer Care Northwest601 S Sherman St, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Providence Gynecologic Oncology Clinic101 W 8th Ave Ste 1400, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Pullman Regional Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
- Whitman Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently learned that I had a large mass on my left ovary. I was referred to Dr. Bergman and was seen almost immediately. Walking into Cancer Care Northwest was a scary and emotional experience. I loved that Dr. Bergman met me in the waiting room rather than having someone else call me back. She was so kind, thorough and allowed me to ask as many questions as I wanted. I didn't feel rushed, or like I was just "another patient." She was so kind throughout my surgery and post-op.
About Dr. Melanie Bergman, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1902892987
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Medicine
- Akron General Med Center
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colgate University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergman works at
Dr. Bergman has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.