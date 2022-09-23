Overview

Dr. Melanie Bennett-Sims, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Bennett-Sims works at CarlinVision in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.