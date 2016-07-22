Dr. Barron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanie Barron, DO
Overview
Dr. Melanie Barron, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 1307 8th Ave Ste 502, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 349-0499
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
A bit difficult to get first appointment. Time with doc very limited. I do believe she is very knowledgeable. Office is very responsive when I call. There are simply not enough rheumatologists in our community to meet the needs of our aging population.
About Dr. Melanie Barron, DO
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Barron accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barron.
