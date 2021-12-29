Dr. Melanie Aya-Ay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aya-Ay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Aya-Ay, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Aya-Ay, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Aya-Ay works at
Locations
-
1
St. Joseph's Hospital - North4211 Van Dyke Rd, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 774-5733Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dr. Joseph Brown17523 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548 Directions (813) 774-5733
-
3
Tampa Aesthetic & Plastic Surger16626 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 774-5733
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Aya-ay was seamless. She is knowledgeable, informative and recommends what is best for the patient with their unique wants/needs. She took as much time with me as I needed and made me feel very comfortable even though I had many anxieties (which was key for me in finding a surgeon). She is someone I can trust and I am glad that I found her and her practice. My surgery went well and I was completely at ease! After care by her and her staff was great and they were always there with any questions or concerns that I had. I will always recommend Dr. Aya-ay and her practice.
About Dr. Melanie Aya-Ay, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aya-Ay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aya-Ay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aya-Ay has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aya-Ay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Aya-Ay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aya-Ay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aya-Ay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aya-Ay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.