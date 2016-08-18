Dr. Melanie Atmadja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atmadja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Atmadja, MD
Dr. Melanie Atmadja, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mountainview, CA.
Locations
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040
Palo Alto Medical Fdn Pedtrcs701 E El Camino Real Fl 2, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7956
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is our son's pedi. My husband and I like her a lot. She is young and passionate and very knowledgeable. All of our experience with her has been very positive. Yes she does talk really fast but she always gave us notes at the end of the each visit and highlighting everything she went over during that visit. Our son was born small and she always encouraged and help us. With those positive vibes, we as parents became more and more confident. We can totally see our son growing up with her!
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1033475462
- Pediatrics
