Dr. Melanie Andersen, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Andersen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Locations
Women's Health Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Primary Care at South Lake Union750 Republican St Bldg F Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98109 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr. Andersen was everything I expected from a professional physician. They listened to me and to my concerns, provided clear explanations, and followed up on prescribed tests with comments and clarifications. This was a regular annual wellness visit (in-take patient) where we discussed about getting ready for conception for a first-time pregnancy. I plan to be under their care when I get pregnant.
About Dr. Melanie Andersen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164798914
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
