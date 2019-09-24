Dr. Melanie Alarcio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alarcio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Alarcio, MD
Dr. Melanie Alarcio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mesa, AZ.
They frequently treat conditions like Rasmussen's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2812 N Norwalk Ste 119, Mesa, AZ 85215 Directions (480) 621-8200
Dr alarcio was the only Neuologist that took the time to try to figure out the main source of my son’s seizures. She fought for him when he needed surgery and has continued to support us as a family for the last 3 years. Sometimes we have an extended wait when we come see her, however I KNOW we are waiting because some other patient needs her the same way we do, and if we needed extra time for whatever reason she gladly gives it. I happily wait however long I need to make sure my son gets to see her!
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
