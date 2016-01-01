Dr. Melanie Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melanie Adams, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Westgate1351 Westgate Center Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7697
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Melanie Adams, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1689652943
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville Hosps
- U Louisville Hosps
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.