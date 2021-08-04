Overview

Dr. Melani Shaum, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint John's Health Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Shaum works at The Angeles Clinic & Research Institute, Los Angeles, CA in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.