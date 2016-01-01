Dr. Melani Harker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melani Harker, MD
Overview
Dr. Melani Harker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Locations
University of Utah50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 213-2995
- 2 1946 Young St Ste 360, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 245-1500
University of Utah Women's Health82 S 1100 E Ste 204, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 213-4000
Arup At Madsen Health Center555 Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112 Directions (801) 213-2995
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melani Harker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
