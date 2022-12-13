Dr. Mel Peralta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peralta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mel Peralta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mel Peralta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Lovelace Medical Center.
Locations
Westside Office2240 Grande Blvd SE Ste 102, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 841-1000
Southwest Medical Associates LLC6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 841-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Tremendous team! Dr. Peralta immediately scheduled a same-day appt for me as sole caregiver for my husband with vascular dementia. He ordered new BP meds, blood tests, & follow-up with his nurse Paul Seeley. I am thrilled that they are knowledgeable & caring!!!!
About Dr. Mel Peralta, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peralta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peralta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peralta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peralta has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peralta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Peralta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peralta.
