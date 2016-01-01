Dr. Aschenaki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mekdelawit Aschenaki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mekdelawit Aschenaki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mesa View Regional Hospital.
Dr. Aschenaki works at
Locations
Healthcare Partners10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 360-7600
Pediatrix Medical Group3001 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 616-6137
Spring Valley Medical Center5400 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 264-3689
Hospital Affiliations
- Mesa View Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mekdelawit Aschenaki, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1063679249
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aschenaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aschenaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aschenaki works at
Dr. Aschenaki has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aschenaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aschenaki has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aschenaki.
