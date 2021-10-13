Dr. Me'Ja Day, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Me'Ja Day, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
The Eye MD1359 Milstead Rd NE Ste 103, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 691-5176Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Takle Eye Group1075 Bandy Pkwy Ste 110, Locust Grove, GA 30248 Directions (770) 228-3836
Takle Eye Group - Griffin - Parent646 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 228-3836Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have deep gratitude for Dr. Day. After getting two very different opinions from my visit with her versus a specialist, Dr. Day called me the next morning to personally follow up and strongly suggest I get an MRI to explore further, contrary to the other opinion. I followed her advice and got the MRI. It turns out, I do indeed have an unusual condition that was only discovered thanks to her persistence and thorough follow up care. She exhibits trustworthy professionalism that is pricelessly woven with humanity and integrity. I highly recommend Dr. Day for her commitment to offering the kind of conscientious care something as sensitive and important as your eyes deserve.
- Louisiana State University Health New Orleans
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Morehouse School of Medicine
Dr. Day has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Day accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
