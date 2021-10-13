Overview

Dr. Me'Ja Day, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Day works at PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP (ATLA) in Conyers, GA with other offices in Locust Grove, GA and Griffin, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.