Dr. Meiying Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meiying Kuo, MD
Overview
Dr. Meiying Kuo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Kuo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 247-3010Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Outpatient Surgery Ctr of Cedar Rapids1075 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Directions (319) 558-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuo?
My son broke his wrist and had to have surgery . We were very lucky to have had Dr. Kuo be the surgeon on call. Very thorough and extremely knowledgeable. You could tell she had a passion for what she does. Not only did she take the time to explain and answer all of my husband and I's questions, she took the time to make sure our 13 year old understood everything and made him feel at ease.
About Dr. Meiying Kuo, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1740484922
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuo works at
Dr. Kuo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.