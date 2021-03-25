Dr. Meisje Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meisje Burton, MD
Overview
Dr. Meisje Burton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Burton works at
Locations
-
1
TMC Obstetrics5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-8188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burton?
Dr. Burton was very nice and helpful explained everything clearly and worked with me and Made me feel very comfortable in her care
About Dr. Meisje Burton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891141727
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burton accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burton works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.