Overview

Dr. Meiraj Zuberi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Morris, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Osf Saint Paul Medical Center.



Dr. Zuberi works at Ahmad Kasem Agha MD in Morris, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.