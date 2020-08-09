Dr. Meiraj Zuberi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuberi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meiraj Zuberi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meiraj Zuberi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Morris, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Osf Saint Paul Medical Center.
Dr. Zuberi works at
Locations
Ahmad Kasem Agha MD1367 N DIVISION ST, Morris, IL 60450 Directions (815) 941-2007
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and compassionate doctor. Explained things well. Referred many family and friends .
About Dr. Meiraj Zuberi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1497958201
Education & Certifications
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
