Dr. Meira Abramowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meira Abramowitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Abramowitz works at
Locations
1
Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Lower Manhattan156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abramowitz?
Dr was excellent l had many symptoms but from the beginning she had an idea of what was going on. Went over results of colonoscopy and endoscopy. Discussed bowel movements problems and solutions. Treated infection and set up two other procedures.
About Dr. Meira Abramowitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1114151370
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abramowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abramowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abramowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abramowitz works at
Dr. Abramowitz has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diarrhea and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abramowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.