Dr. Meira Abramowitz, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (79)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Meira Abramowitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Abramowitz works at Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diarrhea and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Lower Manhattan
    156 William St, New York, NY 10038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Diarrhea
Crohn's Disease
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 12, 2022
    Dr was excellent l had many symptoms but from the beginning she had an idea of what was going on. Went over results of colonoscopy and endoscopy. Discussed bowel movements problems and solutions. Treated infection and set up two other procedures.
    Adrienne — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Meira Abramowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114151370
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meira Abramowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abramowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abramowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abramowitz works at Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Abramowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Abramowitz has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diarrhea and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abramowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

