Overview

Dr. Meira Abramowitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Abramowitz works at Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diarrhea and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.