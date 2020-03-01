See All Critical Care Surgeons in San Jose, CA
Dr. Meir Marmor, MD

Trauma Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Meir Marmor, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Ruth And Bruce Rappaport Faculty Of Medicine|Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

Dr. Marmor works at Orthopedic & Spine Institute-Regional Medical Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic & Spine Institute-Regional Medical Center
    225 S Jackson Ave, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1348

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
  • UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
  • Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2020
    I was hit by a car in SF and was taken to ZSFG as a trauma patient with a shattered pelvis totaling 7 fractures. Dr. Marmor was assigned to my case and I can only describe the repair of my pelvis as a piece of art. I have had many orthopedic surgeries throughout my life and I must say that this is one of the best repairs I have ever had. Les then 6 months after he repaired my pelvis I am running and walking with zero pain or discomfort, in fact the repair is so sturdy and precise that pain was nonexistent 3 weeks after the surgery. In short I could not have asked for a better trauma surgeon to be put on my case.
    ShatteredPelvisGuy — Mar 01, 2020
    About Dr. Meir Marmor, MD

    Specialties
    • Trauma Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033348461
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ucsf-San Francisco Genl Hosp|University Of California San Francisco
    Residency
    • Tel Aviv Medical Center|Tel-Aviv Medical Center, Tel-Aviv, Israel
    Internship
    • Rambam|Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Ruth And Bruce Rappaport Faculty Of Medicine|Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
