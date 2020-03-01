Dr. Meir Marmor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marmor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meir Marmor, MD
Overview
Dr. Meir Marmor, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Ruth And Bruce Rappaport Faculty Of Medicine|Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.
Locations
Orthopedic & Spine Institute-Regional Medical Center225 S Jackson Ave, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 538-1348
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
- Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was hit by a car in SF and was taken to ZSFG as a trauma patient with a shattered pelvis totaling 7 fractures. Dr. Marmor was assigned to my case and I can only describe the repair of my pelvis as a piece of art. I have had many orthopedic surgeries throughout my life and I must say that this is one of the best repairs I have ever had. Les then 6 months after he repaired my pelvis I am running and walking with zero pain or discomfort, in fact the repair is so sturdy and precise that pain was nonexistent 3 weeks after the surgery. In short I could not have asked for a better trauma surgeon to be put on my case.
About Dr. Meir Marmor, MD
- Trauma Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1033348461
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf-San Francisco Genl Hosp|University Of California San Francisco
- Tel Aviv Medical Center|Tel-Aviv Medical Center, Tel-Aviv, Israel
- Rambam|Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine
- Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Ruth And Bruce Rappaport Faculty Of Medicine|Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
