Overview

Dr. Meir Marmor, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Ruth And Bruce Rappaport Faculty Of Medicine|Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.



Dr. Marmor works at Orthopedic & Spine Institute-Regional Medical Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.