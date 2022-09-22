Overview

Dr. Meir Malmazada, MD is a Pulmonologist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Malmazada works at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY with other offices in New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Partial Lung Collapse and Acute Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.